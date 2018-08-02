FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – As far as the Redskins are concerned, Terrelle Pryor will have a big green bullseye on his back when the two teams meet next week for three joined practices followed by a preseason game. And as far as Pryor is concerned, the Jets will have his back if his old team’s threats come to fruition.

“If they take dirty shots, I’m sure we’ll handle it accordingly,” said the receiver, who shed his red no-contact jersey but is still working up to full reps after his ankle surgery. “It is what it is. We’re there to practice, get better. If I wanted to put my shoulder down and hit one of them and be chippy, too, I’m sure I could do that. But that’s not why we’re there … When you start trying to make it an individual thing, it takes away from our team and you know us, as Jets, we’re trying to go on this upward [trajectory] as a whole.”

Last month, Redskins’ linebacker Zach Brown said the defense was still fed up with Pryor and his one-handed catches in training camp last year. Coach Jay Gruden wouldn’t allow hits on his prized free agent, and Brown and company grew aggravated at what they felt was Pryor showing them up. “The boys are going to have it out for him,” he told NBC Sports Washington then. “We can put hands on him now … Jay ain’t here to protect you anymore.”

Donahue sober

Linebacker Dylan Donahue said he hasn’t had “a drop of alcohol” since driving drunk and going the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel last February, injuring four people. Donahue pled guilty to the DWI Wednesday. Donahue also has a pending drunken driving charge in Montana, but said he believes there will be a plea deal in the next few days.

“Absolutely,” it was a wake-up call, he said. “And I encourage my teammates that do have any issues with that subject to – I like to help everyone out. It’s definitely changed my perspective on a lot of things … It was a pretty big deal and it’s not something I’m proud of.”

Jet streams

CB Parry Nickerson tweaked his hamstring but appeared to be able to walk cleanly up the sideline before he left practice … WR Quincy Enunwa was out for the second day in a row with a finger injury … RB Thomas Rawls also sat out with soreness.