Once in a while, you’ll catch Terrelle Pryor talk about himself like other people would talk about a finely-tuned machine. He was broken back then, during those days last year in Washington, when he sprained his ankle in training camp and later, when he hurt it again, requiring arthroscopic surgery.

“Now, everything is fixed,” he said. “Now I’m fixed and I’m healthy.”

But of course, Pryor is a living, breathing human being – and no matter how much he’d like his return to be automatic, it hasn’t been quite that. After missing minicamp and OTAs recovering, he needs to be eased back into action. For the first few practices, the wide receiver wore a red no-contact jersey. He still isn’t exactly where he wants to be. All of which requires perspective, patience, and more than a little humility – a few very not machine-like qualities.

“I feel good; I get sore, but for the most part, they have it under control,” he said after practice Thursday. The red jersey has been replaced with white, though he ran only about eight routes, and did some red-zone drills. “I’m not there. Like I talked to my teammates and I tell them all the time, it feels like I’m almost there but (not there yet). I’ll get there.”

Pryor is an intriguing addition to the Jets offense, if he truly is healthy and can get back into 2016 shape. That was the year the former quarterback was converted to his current position, racking up 1,007 yards on 77 catches, with four touchdowns, despite his inexperience. He’s 6-4, with explosive speed and a quarterback’s awareness of the play and the field. He still misses playing quarterback, he said, but it’s probably for the best – he wasn’t all that great, he joked.

Having been a quarterback, “it helps me an awful lot,” he said. “I missed OTAs, minicamp and stuff like that. For me to come back and just be right in the mix and not have any MEs [mental errors] in the past couple practices I’m in, it’s a great step for me and great confidence builder for me because I know I can just step in.”

And that’s really one of the more pivotal factors. Despite his tendency for flashy plays - his former teammates on the Redskins said they’re gunning for him when the two teams practice together next week, because Pryor used to make one-handed catches during training camp last year and they felt it showed them up – he still has a lot to prove. And Pryor said he needs to be able to believe he can prove it.

Getting up to speed after being sidelined for so long is a gradual process, and “I just gotta understand that and keep that in perspective,” he said. "Once I get out there and start catching more balls and getting targeted and stuff like that, I’ll get my confidence…I gotta continue to show the quarterbacks that I can get open.”

Notes. The Jets were off Friday but will take the field at Rutgers Saturday night for the Green & White scrimmage, weather permitting. The scrimmage will work more like a practice, Bowles said, with maybe a few more team drills, and more live sessions. Still, it’ll be the first time the Jets will play for fans under the lights this training camp.

“Oh, 100 percent” there’s an extra thrill, Jamal Adams said. “You know, under the lights, the fans get to come out and watch us at a great university. What more can you ask for? It’s football at the end of the day, a lot of energy, a lot of swagger is going to be out there and it’s going to be a great time for sure.”