TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
SEARCH
81° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Fans guide to Jets training camp

Fans can get an up-close view of their

Fans can get an up-close view of their favorite players during practices at Jets training camp in Florham Park N.J. Photo Credit: Newsday/Patrick E. McCarthy

By Newsday
Print

Report dates: Rookies on July 19, veterans July 24. First practice July 25.

Where: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, 1 Jets Drive, Florham Park, N.J.

When: Four public practice dates (July 27-28, 8:25 a.m.; Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. and Aug. 11 at 8:25 a.m.) are sold out. Gates for 8:25 a.m. practices open at 7:30 a.m. For the Aug. 3 session, gates open at 10 a.m.

Parking: Lot is at Realogy Holdings Corp., 175 Park Ave., Madison, N.J., with shuttles to training facility.

Amenities: Water stations, a cooling zone, food tent, merchandise tent.

Jets Fest: Interactive theme park for kids features rides, skills challenges, inflatables and more.

Autographs: Players sign after practice along the sideline. GenJets Kids Club members can get autographs at a designated area at all practices (limited to first 125 kids each day).

Green-White scrimmage: Aug. 18, MetLife Stadium, 7 p.m. Post-practice fireworks. Download free tickets at newyorkjets.com.

JETS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Aug. 8: at Giants, MetLife Stadium, 7 p.m.

Aug. 15: at Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24: vs. Saints, MetLife Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: vs. Eagles, MetLife Stadium, 7 p.m.

By Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants offensive guard Mitch Petrus throws during Super Former Giants OL Mitch Petrus dies of heat stroke
Fans can get an up-close view of their Fans guide to Giants training camp
Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate Boone suspended for a game after 'Savages' rant at ump
Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks on as wide Storylines, LIers to watch during NFL training camp
The Yankees swept a doubleheader from the Tampa Yankees sweep Rays in doubleheader
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard works against the Giants Syndergaard has found his slider again
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search