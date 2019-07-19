Fans guide to Jets training camp

Report dates: Rookies on July 19, veterans July 24. First practice July 25.

Where: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, 1 Jets Drive, Florham Park, N.J.

When: Four public practice dates (July 27-28, 8:25 a.m.; Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. and Aug. 11 at 8:25 a.m.) are sold out. Gates for 8:25 a.m. practices open at 7:30 a.m. For the Aug. 3 session, gates open at 10 a.m.

Parking: Lot is at Realogy Holdings Corp., 175 Park Ave., Madison, N.J., with shuttles to training facility.

Amenities: Water stations, a cooling zone, food tent, merchandise tent.

Jets Fest: Interactive theme park for kids features rides, skills challenges, inflatables and more.

Autographs: Players sign after practice along the sideline. GenJets Kids Club members can get autographs at a designated area at all practices (limited to first 125 kids each day).

Green-White scrimmage: Aug. 18, MetLife Stadium, 7 p.m. Post-practice fireworks. Download free tickets at newyorkjets.com.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

JETS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Aug. 8: at Giants, MetLife Stadium, 7 p.m.

Aug. 15: at Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24: vs. Saints, MetLife Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: vs. Eagles, MetLife Stadium, 7 p.m.