FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets officially broke training camp on Thursday. Now the real work begins.

It’s not necessarily the games. It’s making sure the players can remain careful and lessen their chances of getting COVID-19 now that they're moving out of the team hotel and will soon begin traveling and staying on the road.

“You’re hoping guys do right,” Adam Gase said. “They understand the situation we’re in. As a team it only takes one guy, one poor decision and all of a sudden it can affect a lot more people. There has to be trust there. We have to commit as a team to do the right things. … Hopefully we can avoid losing anybody.”

The Jets kept their players contained during camp.

Gase asked ownership to buy out the nearby Archer Hotel, which is right up the street from the practice facility. He wanted to keep the players safe and nearby and create a dorm-like atmosphere so they could become close.

CEO Christopher Johnson provided the resources. And it was successful. The Jets got closer and no one tested positive for the virus.

“I think Christopher has been phenomenal,” Gase said. “Anything that I’ve requested we’ve gotten. Them buying out the Archer was awesome. That was big for us.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuts looming

For many players this was their final practice with the team. The Jets have to cut their roster down to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s the part of the business where it’s not fun,” Gase said.

Film work

Second-year nose tackle Quinnen Williams said he watched a lot of tape of impactful defensive tackles Aaron Donald, Chris Jones and DeForest Buckner during the offseason. Williams returned more confident, in better shape and believes he can become a dominant force this year.

Two-minute drill

Safeties Marcus Maye (calf), Bradley McDougald (personal reasons) and left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) didn’t practice … Rookie receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring) took part in individual drills for the second consecutive day, but he was held out of team action again. … receiver Breshad Perriman (knee) didn’t practice. But he jogged, and ran some routes and caught passes on a far field … The Jets waived running back Pete Guerriero.