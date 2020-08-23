Adam Gase warms to Jets' fiery practice 

Sunday certainly wasn’t a day of rest for the Jets who had their most physical, even chippy, day of practice in camp.

What was Adam Gase’s assessment of Sunday’s festivities?

“A spirited practice to say the least,” said Gase, on a Zoom call. “It seems like tempers were flaring a little bit, but that’s what’s going to happen sometimes when we’re doing a lot of running the football, and the big guys start getting a little irritated with each other. It’s good to see that both sides of the ball aren’t backing down.”

Gase, for one, doesn’t mind the occasional, training-camp skirmish.

“As long as it doesn’t happen every day, every [practice] period,” Gase said. “But at the same time, it’s good to see our guys with the fire they have.”

Linebacker Avery Williamson, who worked with the second-team defense Sunday, noticed the intensity of his teammates.

“Guys are going to get heated at times,” Williamson said. “As long as nobody gets hurt, that’s going to be a norm; guys are going to get into fights.”

But not Williamson.

“I tried to stay away from it because, shoot -- especially now -- I was tired as hell,” said Williamson, after his second day of practice since being activated Saturday. “So, I’m staying out of the way.”

A reporter mentioned to Williamson that fellow linebacker Jordan Jenkins seemed particularly agitated during practice.

“He [Jenkins] was doing some jiujitsu moves out there,” Williamson cracked. “Stay away from him.”

'Changing it up'

Gase said he was going to adjust the Jets schedule this week and hold a walk-through practice on Monday. There was no mention of a game-controlled scrimmage, though Gase said on Saturday that it will happen sometime this week.

“We feel like changing it up and going to a walk-through and then getting the rest of our week in before our day off [later this week],” Gase said. “We can get a lot of guys [who are injured back] out there to practice.”