TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Adam Gase warms to Jets' fiery practice 

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson  Credit: AP/Mark Zaleski

By John Boell john.boell@newsday.com
Print

Sunday certainly wasn’t a day of rest for the Jets who had their most physical, even chippy, day of practice in camp.

What was Adam Gase’s assessment of Sunday’s festivities?

“A spirited practice to say the least,” said Gase, on a Zoom call. “It seems like tempers were flaring a little bit, but that’s what’s going to happen sometimes when we’re doing a lot of running the football, and the big guys start getting a little irritated with each other. It’s good to see that both sides of the ball aren’t backing down.”

Gase, for one, doesn’t mind the occasional, training-camp skirmish.

“As long as it doesn’t happen every day, every [practice] period,” Gase said. “But at the same time, it’s good to see our guys with the fire they have.”

Linebacker Avery Williamson, who worked with the second-team defense Sunday, noticed the intensity of his teammates.

“Guys are going to get heated at times,” Williamson said. “As long as nobody gets hurt, that’s going to be a norm; guys are going to get into fights.”

But not Williamson.

“I tried to stay away from it because, shoot -- especially now -- I was tired as hell,” said Williamson, after his second day of practice since being activated Saturday. “So, I’m staying out of the way.”

A reporter mentioned to Williamson that fellow linebacker Jordan Jenkins seemed particularly agitated during practice.  

“He [Jenkins] was doing some jiujitsu moves out there,” Williamson cracked. “Stay away from him.”

'Changing it up'

Gase said he was going to adjust the Jets schedule this week and hold a walk-through practice on Monday. There was no mention of a game-controlled scrimmage, though Gase said on Saturday that it will happen sometime this week.

“We feel like changing it up and going to a walk-through and then getting the rest of our week in before our day off [later this week],” Gase said. “We can get a lot of guys [who are injured back] out there to practice.”

By John Boell john.boell@newsday.com

New York Sports

Jets coach Adam Gase Gase: Jets notified about 10 false-positive virus tests
DJ LeMahieu is one of 10 Yankees on Lennon: Short season, short camp, now short on top players
Yankees reliever Zack Britton is on the union's Lennon: Will 55 games be the new 60?
Johnny Boychuk of the Islanders defends against Oskar Isles, Flyers enter playoff matchup playing their best hockey
Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov celebrates his shutout win Gross: There's reason to believe Isles can achieve more
When the Mets get back on the field, Mets get no new positives in Thursday, Friday testing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search