Jets rookies, quarterbacks and injured players are set to report on Friday for COVID-19 testing, a prelude to an eventual return by the rest of the team as early as Tuesday.

The initial reporting date for the first-year players, quarterbacks and injured players was this past Tuesday, but because of uncertainty about details of the testing program, the Jets delayed the reporting until Friday. All players must test negative for COVID-19 in two separate tests before they can return to their team facilities on a full-time basis.

The NFL and NFL Players Association reached agreement Monday on testing procedures, but the Jets wanted to make sure of exactly how the program would be staged to avoid a situation in which they might not be in precise compliance with the protocol.

Talks on economic issues between the NFL and the union, including how the salary cap will be structured this year and in 2021, are ongoing. The league wants to reduce the cap in the short term as a result of expected revenue losses because of the pandemic, while the players want to stretch out the losses over the length of the collective bargaining agreement, which runs through 2030.

Training camps around the league are opening this week for rookies and quarterbacks, while all remaining veterans are set to report for their first COVID-19 tests next Tuesday.

Practices won’t begin immediately, as the players will be put through a “ramp-up” period of conditioning before football drills commence.

The Jets have signed all rookie draft picks. as third-round safety Ashtyn Davis signed Thursday. They agreed to terms on Monday with first-round pick Mekhi Becton, an offensive tackle out of Louisville, as well as third-round defensive end Jabari Zuniga, fourth-round quarterback James Morgan and sixth-round punter Braden Mann.