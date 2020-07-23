TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets rookies, quarterbacks, injured players to report for COVID-19 testing Friday

Ashtyn Davis #27 of the California Golden Bears

Ashtyn Davis #27 of the California Golden Bears returns an interception for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at California Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Berkeley, California. Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

Jets rookies, quarterbacks and injured players are set to report on Friday for COVID-19 testing, a prelude to an eventual return by the rest of the team as early as Tuesday.

The initial reporting date for the first-year players, quarterbacks and injured players was this past Tuesday, but because of uncertainty about details of the testing program, the Jets delayed the reporting until Friday. All players must test negative for COVID-19 in two separate tests before they can return to their team facilities on a full-time basis.

The NFL and NFL Players Association reached agreement Monday on testing procedures, but the Jets wanted to make sure of exactly how the program would be staged to avoid a situation in which they might not be in precise compliance with the protocol.

Talks on economic issues between the NFL and the union, including how the salary cap will be structured this year and in 2021, are ongoing. The league wants to reduce the cap in the short term as a result of expected revenue losses because of the pandemic, while the players want to stretch out the losses over the length of the collective bargaining agreement, which runs through 2030.  

Training camps around the league are opening this week for rookies and quarterbacks, while all remaining veterans are set to report for their first COVID-19 tests next Tuesday.

Practices won’t begin immediately, as the players will be put through a “ramp-up” period of conditioning before football drills commence.

The Jets have signed all rookie draft picks. as third-round safety Ashtyn Davis signed Thursday. They agreed to terms on Monday with first-round pick Mekhi Becton, an offensive tackle out of Louisville, as well as third-round defensive end Jabari Zuniga, fourth-round quarterback James Morgan and sixth-round punter Braden Mann.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

New York Sports

The championship trophy is held up after Game MLB, players agree to 16-team playoffs for 2020
Rangers head coach David Quinn and forward Chris Kreider Rangers' Quinn, Kreider ready for NHL season restart
Members of the New York Yankees and Washington Yanks, Nats kneel in support of Black Lives Matter before opener
The New York Mets have card board photos What MLB teams are charging for cardboard cutouts
Rangers head coach David Quinn at practice on Quinn eager to get started after seeing other sports play games
Mike Francesa during his show at the WFAN Francesa's final WFAN show will be Friday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search