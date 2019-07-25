Jets training camp 2019

TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from Jets training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets defensive lineman Steve McLendon practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams cools off on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets wide receiver Quincey Enunwa practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets defensive lineman Justin Alexandre, from Elmont, returns to the locker room after practice on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets tight end Temuchin Hodges practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, left, and starting quarterback Sam Darnold drop back to pass on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets linebacker Tarell Basham practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets wide receiver J.J. Jones practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hands off to running back Le'Veon Bell on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hands off to running back Le'Veon Bell practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs drills on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs drills on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell  runs drills practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets tackle Eric Smith practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets guard Kelechi Osemele practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell takes a break practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell takes a break practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell takes a break on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hands off to running back Le'Veon Bell on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hands off to running back Le'Veon Bell practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hands off to running back Le'Veon Bell on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

From left, Jets linemen Kelvin Beachum, Jonotthan Harrison and Brandon Shell return to the huddle on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hands off to running back Le'Veon Bell practices on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell speaks with the media  on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson speaks with the media on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks with the media on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson speaks with the media on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets tight end Chris Herndon speaks with the media on the second day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets defensive lineman Steve McLendon speaks to the media on the first day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold speaks to the media on the first day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media on the first day of training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

