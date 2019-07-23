Can Sam Darnold take a big step forward?

The Jets hope so. They believe Darnold will lead them to prominence as their franchise quarterback and perhaps even that long-awaited second Super Bowl. Probably not in Year 2, but that’s when many quarterbacks take a big step. See Carson Wentz and Jared Goff. The Jets would be happy with that type of evolution in Darnold. He has all the physical and mental tools, and some new weapons to help him grow: coach Adam Gase, running back Le’Veon Bell, slot receiver Jamison Crowder, versatile skill player Ty Montgomery and left guard Kelechi Osemele.

What can be expected from Bell?

The Jets are expecting a lot, and so is Bell. He hasn’t played in a football game since Jan. 14, 2018, because he held out last season over a contract dispute with the Steelers. Bell’s body probably feels rested and refreshed, but his timing could be off. He skipped OTAs and voluntary minicamp to train on his own. Now Bell has to learn a new offense and new quarterback, and his line has to get used to his running style. It could take some time for it all come together, but everyone knows what Bell is capable of when it does.

How aggressive will new GM Joe Douglas be?

This is Douglas’ first time running a football department -- he’ll be very aggressive. The Jets have holes – edge rusher, cornerback, offensive line and No. 1 receiver – to name several. Douglas was hired to not only fill them, but also to build a perennial playoff team. Douglas inherited most of these players. He has spent the last six weeks evaluating them and will continue during camp. But Douglas will look to acquire the type of players he and Gase believe can be difference makers.