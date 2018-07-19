TODAY'S PAPER
Jets training camp schedule 2018: How and when to attend practice

Quincy Enunwa catches a pass at Jets minicamp

Quincy Enunwa catches a pass at Jets minicamp on June 14. Photo Credit: David L. Pokress

By Newsday Staff
Report dates: Rookies Tuesday July 24; veterans Thursday, July 26.

Where: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, 1 Jets Drive, Florham Park

When: Four public practice dates (July 28-29, Aug. 18-19) are sold out, except for season ticket holders (call 800-469-5387).

Parking: Lot opens at 1 p.m., gates open at 1:30 p.m..

Amenities: Shuttle service from parking lot, water stations, a cooling zone, food tent, Jets Fest (skills challenges, inflatables, virtual reality experiences).

Autographs: Players sign after practice along the fence line.

Green-White scrimmage: Aug. 4 at Rutgers Stadium, 7:30 p.m. For tickets go to ticketmaster.com.

On the road practice: On Aug. 12-14, the Jets will hold a series of joint practices with the Redskins at Bon Secours Training Center (2401 W Leigh St, Richmond, Va.). Sessions are free, but require online registration at: redskinsrva.bonsecours.com/training-camp/parking.

Preseason schedule

Aug. 10, vs. Falcons ,MetLife Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 16, at Redskins, FedEx Field, 8 p.m.

Aug. 24, vs. Giants, MetLife Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30, at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, 7 p.m.

