The Jets’ social media team had a little fun at the Browns expense on Friday afternoon when they tweeted a photo of a dog wearing a clear dog cone and a neck ID with a picture of a green plane with JETS written on it.
There were four dog biscuits under the dog who wore a sad face.
The tweet read, “Sit. #NYJvsCLE.”
The Browns are 0-4 and have lost their last four games to the Jets (2-2).
During the leadup to the game, coach Todd Bowles has stressed his team hasn’t done anything and they need to be humble.
“We’re not good enough to look past anybody,” Bowles said Thursday. “Really, we’re not. We just work every day to get better from the week before.”
The Jets took down the photo of the dog on Twitter shortly afterward.
