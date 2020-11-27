The Jets aren't the only team unsure of who will start at quarterback on Sunday.

Miami's Tua Tagovailoa has a left thumb injury after reportedly jamming it on a helmet in practice on Wednesday. He was listed as questionable on Friday.

"I know he’s a tough, tough kid. He wants to play," said Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Friday’s Zoom call. "We’ll see how this goes."

If Tagovailoa does not play, Ryan Fitzpatrick likely will get the start. However, the Jets say they’re ready for whomever goes under center for the Dolphins.

"I know what type of athlete [Tua] is," linebacker Jordan Jenkins said. "We game planned for the possible situation . . . of both quarterbacks playing. We still have Game 1 to look at of Fitzpatrick playing, and we have film from the last couple of weeks when Tua has been back there, so we’re ready for both of the guys."

Gase was complimentary of Tagovailoa, the former Alabama standout.

"He does have an ‘it’ factor to him because there’s something about him. He finds ways to move the ball," Gase said. "The right thing happens at the right time for those guys when he’s in there."

Key to first victory?

Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said how the offensive line performs could be a key.

"That’s going to be one of the biggest storylines of the game is how well we handle that stuff [up front]," he said. "We took a step in the right direction the last time we played those guys, but it wasn’t good enough because we didn’t win the game."

Loggains and Gase also acknowledged the Dolphins’ talented cornerbacks: Xavien Howard and Byron Jones.

"They paid a lot of money for those back-end guys to be able to play Cover 1 and Cover 0 [defenses] and put the stress on those guys," Loggains said. "I think we’ve gotten better at that and it’ll be another great challenge for us this week versus a good defense."

Running back by committee

There’s no magic formula to the Jets’ running game since running back La’Mical Perine was put on IR Tuesday — it’s all hands on deck.

"We’re going to try and get all those guys involved," said Gase, who mentioned Frank Gore, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams. "Obviously you don’t want Frank [Gore] taking 30 touches. We’ll rotate all those guys in there. It’s all about the flow of the game, the play count and how each series is going."