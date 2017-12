Down 14-7, the Jets had a fourth-and-7 from the 17, and Bryce Petty threw an incomplete pass to Robby Anderson with 3:07 to play in the game that basically ended the afternoon for the Jets. Petty’s throw was terrible, especially with cornerback Casey Hayward with tight inside position on Anderson. A back-shoulder throw or a fade route might have been a better call.

