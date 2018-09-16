Jets’ Turning Point

Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

By Al Iannazzone
Sam Darnold’s end-zone interception: The Jets had just scored their first — and only touchdown — and were down 20-6, and they came up with a huge defensive stand and the ball in Miami territory. Jordan Jenkins sacked Ryan Tannehill, forced a fumble and recovered it on the Dolphins’ 12-yard line early in the third quarter. A touchdown makes it a one-possession game with plenty of time left. But Darnold’s pass to Terrelle Pryor was picked off in the back of the end zone on first down.

Pryor blamed himself for not running a better route.

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.).

