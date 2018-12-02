TODAY'S PAPER
Turning point: Lack of discipline on Titans' winning drive  

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
The Jets' lack of discipline helped propel the Titans' winning drive. A second-down sack deep in Titans territory was negated by a penalty on Jordan Jenkins. On first down, Marcus Mariota scrambled for 25 yards, lost the ball and recovered it, and a 15-yard facemask penalty on Trumaine Johnson away from the play was tacked on to the end of the run. Corey Davis caught an 11-yard TD pass for the winning score, but the Jets beat themselves.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

New York Sports

