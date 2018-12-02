The Jets' lack of discipline helped propel the Titans' winning drive. A second-down sack deep in Titans territory was negated by a penalty on Jordan Jenkins. On first down, Marcus Mariota scrambled for 25 yards, lost the ball and recovered it, and a 15-yard facemask penalty on Trumaine Johnson away from the play was tacked on to the end of the run. Corey Davis caught an 11-yard TD pass for the winning score, but the Jets beat themselves.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.