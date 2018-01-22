With the Super Bowl matchups set, here’s a Jets mailbag via Twitter questions as the Patriots and Eagles rest before the big game on Feb. 4.

@bigdiesel33: Will the QB situation be address in the draft at some point? And will they re-sign Morris Claiborne?

Taking care of the quarterback situation for the Jets is tricky. If the Jets elect to sign someone in free agency, such as Kirk Cousins or Teddy Bridgewater, a quarterback who will be around for three to five years, then there’s no need to draft a quarterback at No. 6. But the Jets could bring back veteran Josh McCown on another one-year deal, and if that’s the case, the Jets most likely will go QB with that pick. Re-signing Claiborne is one of the top five moves I believe the front office should make. He was their best corner this season and deserves probably a two-year deal.

@akoslows88: Do you think the jets will be interest in signing teddy bridgewater?

I think so, but there are some factors involved. No. 1, is Bridgewater healthy? He returned for one game this season after missing 2016 with that terrible knee injury. There are some questions regarding if he can play a full season after that injury. If you believe he’s totally healthy and want to pay him, that takes us to No. 2. Is he any good? Bridgewater has played just two full seasons and completed 64.7 percent of his passes with 28 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He’s still a young player at age 25, so one would believe the arrow is pointing up. Yet, he hasn’t played in more than a year and there is some uncertainty over his health. The Jets should take a look at him and maybe ask him to work out given the health issue.

@MrScimone7: Chances they draft Saquon Barkley with the 6th pick?

Barkley, the 5-11, 230 pound running back from Penn State, might be the best running back in the draft. He brings so much to a team in terms of rushing (1,271 yards in 2017) receiving (632 yards) and in return game (two kickoff returns for touchdowns). If the Jets sign a long-term quarterback in free agency, and Barkley is around at No. 6, better jump on him.

@SLDTheWriter: Why hasn’t Kacy Rodgers been fired yet?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rodgers is a respected coach on the Jets’ staff and very good at what he does. Don’t take his boring news conferences as a reflection he can’t do his job. Rodgers can. Now Todd Bowles runs the defense but Rodgers has plenty of say in the game plan and what to do during a contest. Rodgers, as long as Bowles is the coach, isn’t going anywhere.