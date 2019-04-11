The Jets are adding depth in the backfield and the return game.

Ty Montgomery is signing with the Jets, a league source confirmed.

Montgomery, 26, has played running back, wide receiver and has returned kickoffs in four seasons with the Packers and Ravens.

A third-round pick of the Packers in 2015 out of Stanford, Montgomery is expected to be Le’Veon Bell’s back up at running back.

Montgomery has rushed for 932 yards on 192 carries and scored seven touchdowns. He’s also caught 107 passes for 892 yards and three scores.

As a returner, Montgomery has returned 35 kickoffs for 794 yards. The Jets need a kick returner after Andre Roberts signed with the Bills.

ESPN first reported the Jets would sign Montgomery.