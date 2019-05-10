TODAY'S PAPER
Jets sign 16 undrafted free agents to join draft picks at Adam Gase's rookie orientation

Jets coach Adam Gase speaks at the rookie

Jets coach Adam Gase speaks at the rookie orientation press conference on Friday at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Jets signed 16 undrafted free agents and have 22 players total participating in new coach Adam Gase’s rookie orientation this weekend.

Some of the players joining the team’s six draft picks have some ties to the Jets now and from their past.

They signed Florida State defensive lineman Fred Jones, who is the nephew of former Jets linebacker Marvin Jones, and Alabama linebacker Jamey Mosley, the brother of new Jets LB C.J. Mosley.

The Jets also signed defensive lineman Justin Alexandre of Incarnate Word, Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison, LSU safety John Battle, Akron cornerback Kyron Brown, 5-foot-7 Wake Forest wide receiver and returner Greg Dortch, N.C. State guard Tyler Jones, USC offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn, Central Florida offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore and defensive lineman MyQuon Stout, Tennessee defensive lineman Kyle Phillips, Arkansas safety Santos Ramirez, Troy defensive lineman Trevon Sanders, Boston College wide receiver Jeff Smith.

They join the Jets’ draft picks Quinnen Williams, Jachai Polite, Chuma Edoga, Trevon Wesco, Blake Cashman and Blessaun Austin for the rookie orientation.

