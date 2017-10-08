Jets vs. Browns

The Jets improved to 3-2 with a 17-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in a Week 5 NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne (21) catches an interception intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis (80) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer, right, talks with head coach Hue Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) Cleveland Browns fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) scores a two-yard touchdown as Cleveland Browns strong safety Ibraheim Campbell (24) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro, left, is congratulated by Brian Winters after Catanzaro kicked a 57-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) Cleveland Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan (8) scrambles against New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) rushes against New York Jets free safety Rontez Miles (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) The New York Jets stand for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, back, celebrates with wide receiver Ricardo Louis after Njoku scored a 21-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, sacks New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell (34) runs against New York Jets linebacker Freddie Bishop (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell (34) can't hold onto the ball after a pass as New York Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee (58) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) New York Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee celebrates after stopping the Cleveland Browns on 4th and one during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis, left, is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10) catches a 24-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer passes against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) rushes against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro kicks a 57-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, hands off the ball to running back Bilal Powell during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell, center, runs for three yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes against New York Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson (83) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland. Garrett was able to get to Jets quarterback Josh McCown for the sack on the play.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) Cleveland Browns defensive back Jason McCourty (30) celebrates an interception with cornerback Jamar Taylor (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pushes past New York Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer, right, hands the ball to running back Isaiah Crowell during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14) is tackled by Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) after a pass reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) passes against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a 21-yard pass from quarterback Kevin Hogan as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) watches during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor (21) after a pass reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / David Richard) (Credit: AP / David Richard) Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, right, sacks New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane) Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) makes a pass reception against New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland.