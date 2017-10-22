Jets vs. Dolphins

The Jets blew a 14-point lead in a 31-28 loss to the Miami Dolphins in a Week 7 NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) leaves the game, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) celebrates after sacking New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (26) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the right is Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (70).
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) scores a touchdown ahead of Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (30), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) greets Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
New York Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee (58) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) catches a touchdown pass over New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (41), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
ADVERTISEMENT
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase yells from the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10), free safety Michael Thomas (31) and Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas (89), far right, enter the field after the National Anthem is played, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) looks to pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) celebrates a touchdown with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10), during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson (83) and New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10) celebrate Kearse's touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10) catches a touchdown pass as Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (30) attempts to defend, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) sacks New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) is at right.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) jumps over New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (41) defends Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The play at first was called as incomplete, the Dolphins challenged the ruling at it was reversed.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) attempts to hold onto a pass as New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne (21) defends, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (41) attempts to block a field goal by Miami Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey (1), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack (16) holds.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) gestures to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) before throwing a touchdown pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10) smiles after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) looks to pass the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) lies on the field after a hit by New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the left is Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (67).
New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) celebrates an interception, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack (16) congratulates kicker Cody Parkey (1) after Parkey hit the game winning field goal, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins , Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.