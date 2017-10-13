FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets coach Todd Bowles said starting defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson and backup running back Bilal Powell are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
Wilkerson (shoulder and toe) and Powell (strained right calf) didn’t practice on Friday, but Bowles said both players will work out on Sunday before a final decision is made.
“They may play or they may not,” Bowles said.
If Wilkerson misses the game, Bowles said Kony Ealy, Mike Pennel or Ed Stinson would take over.
There is good news if Powell doesn’t play. Starting running back Matt Forte, who missed the last two games with a turf toe, was a full participant in practice on Friday. Forte is expected to play against the Patriots.
If Powell doesn’t play, rookie Elijah McGuire and Travis Cadet will back up Forte.
Ealy, who missed last week’s game at Cleveland with a shoulder injury, practiced fully and will play against the Patriots.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.