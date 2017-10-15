Jets vs. Patriots

The Jets fell to the New England Patriots, 24-17, in a Week 6 NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.
New England Patriots running back James White is swarmed by the Jets defense during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley tries to avoid New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes over New York Jets outside linebacker Kony Ealy during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown avoids the rush of New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New England Patriots running back James White is wrapped up by New York Jets inside linebacker Demario Davis and New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse stiff arms New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New York Jets running back Matt Forte tries to avoid New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson heads up field late in the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New England Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy celebrates sack of New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New England Patriots outside linebacker Cassius Marsh chases New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins loses control of the ball on a controversial play during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
Jets fan reacts to a controversial play during the second half of an NFL football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan during pregame of an AFC East football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during pregame of an AFC East football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an AFC East football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine emerges from the pile with a fumble recovery during the first half an AFC East football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine intercepts a pass over New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett as New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye closes in during the first half of an AFC East football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler makes an interception over New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson late in the first half of an AFC East football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown during pregame of an AFC East football game. Oct. 15, 2017.
