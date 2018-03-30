Jets well positioned for the next two seasons

The rebuilding of the Jets starts with money.

Entering the 2018 season, the Jets had a NFL-high $89.8 million in salary-cap space.

After failing to get their No. 1 free-agent target in quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Jets guaranteed $34 million to cornerback Trumaine Johnson and another $16 million to inside linebacker Avery Williamson, plus $15 million in incentives to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. They gave another $3 million to wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and $10 million to quarterback Josh McCown.

Those are just the highlights of a free-agent class the Jets hope will push them to more than their five wins in 2017.

But 2019 might be even better.

The Jets again are poised to have gobs of money at their disposal after this coming season.

General manager Mike Maccagnan said the team will have a projected $90 million in cap space for 2019 and that number could reach $100 million.

“That’s kind of a nice problem to have, isn’t it?” Jets CEO/chairman Christopher Johnson said. “I’m really happy that we have a lot of flexibility.”

The free-agent class for 2019 is rich with young, talented players, and don’t even include quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, who all are expected to re-sign with their respective teams.

Outside of being franchised or signing extensions this season, realistic free-agent targets for the Jets in 2019 will start with Todd Gurley, LeVeon Bell, Demarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Jarvis Landry and Aaron Donald. The Jets also have two major free agents on their team to take care of: defensive end Leonard Williams and guard James Carpenter.

Williams and Donald are at the top of the class of 3-4 defensive linemen. Carpenter, if he keeps improving, could be a highly sought player in free agency. But the Jets will have the capital to re-sign their own and perhaps a few bigger names.

“The list is impressive,” Maccagnan said of the 2019 free-agent class. “What you tend to do is you go through and try and look at teams and who they anticipate they’re franchising and, of course, if they have that ability. A lot of things can happen between now and then.”

One of the problems with the recent free-agent signings for the Jets was a lack of sizzle; it was more about substance.

Cousins was the best available for any quarterback-needy team. When he decided to sign with the Vikings, the Jets signed McCown and Bridgewater to one-year contracts.

But on St. Patrick’s Day, the Jets made a blockbuster trade, moving from No. 6 to No. 3 in the upcoming draft while giving up three second-round picks to the Colts. Jets’ officials aren’t saying who they will draft April 26, but it’s clear by their private workouts and the Pro Day visits, they likely will choose a quarterback.

Jets’ officials have had private workouts with Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield and one is scheduled with Josh Allen this week. Maccagnan said the team already has seen enough of Sam Darnold and don’t have plans to hold a private workout for him.

If the Jets draft a quarterback, they have to build a roster around him. The free-agent moves this spring are meant to support this. They had holes to fill at cornerback, so signing Johnson to a five-year contract and re-signing Morris Claiborne were key moves. They also upgraded the center position by signing Spencer Long. The Jets also got some depth at running back and wide receiver.

Some of the moves the Jets made in free agency gives them flexibility to get out of contracts after one season and create more salary cap space for 2019.

Running back Isaiah Crowell signed a three-year, $12-million deal, but the Jets can release him after one season without paying his $4-million base salary for 2019.

Long, who signed a four-year, $27.4-million deal, is due a $3-million base salary in 2019. It becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster the day after the Super Bowl. If Long is inconsistent, he won’t be here in 2019.

The Jets signed several players to one-year deals such as Pryor, Claiborne and kicker Cairo Santos.

Of the 2018 free-agent signings, only Johnson and Williamson are fully committed to the Jets’ future since their 2018 and 2019 salaries are fully guaranteed.

Everybody else needs to step up or they could be gone.

“We feel pretty good how we positioned ourselves and how it’s going to play out,” Maccagnan said. “I’m very confident from that standpoint, that doesn’t phase me. [In] the [upcoming] college draft, [there are] guys you will [try] and guys that don’t pan out, that’s part of the process. We feel pretty good about this year’s group and where we’re situated.”