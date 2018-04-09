When the Jets signed wide receiver Charles Johnson on Monday it officially gave them 17 wide receivers on their roster. What do you do with 17 wide receivers? Well, the Jets might keep five or six on the 53-man roster and quite possibly two on the practice squad. Maybe. We look at all 17 wideouts (in alphabetical order) as the Jets continue their offseason.

Robby Anderson: Caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He’s been arrested in each of the last two seasons, which raises concerns within the organization. CEO Christopher Johnson has said he wants Anderson on the team.

Quincy Enunwa: Coming off neck surgery that cost him the 2017 season. He’s considered a big-play threat and he will definitely compete for a starting job. When he last played in 2016, he caught 58 passes for 865 yards with four touchdowns.

Brisly Estime: Undrafted wideout from Syracuse who might join the team on the practice squad.

Chad Hansen: Had limited playing time last season when the 2017 fourth-round pick had just nine receptions, but the coaches like his potential.

Charles Johnson: Missed all of last season recovering from knee surgery and might have chance to be a No. 3 receiver.

Jermaine Kearse: Enters his seventh season after catching 65 passes for 810 yards with five touchdowns in 2017. Jets value his veteran presence, yet there is competition for his spot and if he gets cut, Jets save $5.5 million against the cap.

Jalin Marshall: Undrafted receiver from Ohio State who is another candidate for the practice squad.

Tre McBride: 2015 seventh-round pick of the Titans, who has 10 career catches.

JoJo Natson: Possible threat in the return game who never made an impact. He will get one more chance.

Charone Peake: Played in 18 career games since he was picked in the seventh round in 2016.

Terrelle Pryor: Looking for a bounce-back season after undergoing ankle surgery in 2017. Todd Bowles said he was a beast when he played in Cleveland in 2016 (77 receptions, 1,007 yards, 4 TDs).

Andre Roberts: When the Jets signed Roberts, he moved into the role as lead kick returner. Last season for the Falcons Roberts averaged 23.4 yards per kickoff and 8.1 per punt return.

Devin Smith: Jets’ second-round pick in 2015 has torn his right ACL twice.

ArDarius Stewart: 2017 third-rounder is getting pushed for playing time in a crowded field.

Damore’ea Stringfellow: Signed to a futures deal and spent 2017 on the Jets’ practice squad.

Lucky Whitehead: Seeking a chance to make the squad as a returner.

Daniel Williams: Former Jackson State standout was signed to a futures deal.