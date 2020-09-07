Some Jets receivers may be getting healthy just in time for Week 1.

Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims could practice on Wednesday when the Jets begin their preparation for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

“The fact that we’re trending in the right direction health wise heading into this week of practice is really exciting for us,” Adam Gase said Monday.

Perriman has been out for two weeks with knee swelling/soreness. Mims missed all of training camp with a hamstring injury. Mims went through individual drills last week, but he has yet to line up against a cornerback. Perriman has been doing some running as well.

Heading into camp, the Jets were expected to start Jamison Crowder, Perriman and Mims at receiver. It seems more likely that Chris Hogan will start for Mims.

“He’s working hard to get himself in the right position heading into this week,” Gase said of Mims, who hasn’t gone through an NFL practice “We’ll see how this week of practice goes. I’m feeling a lot better about where we are now than we were two weeks ago. Breshad, watching him run, it seems like he’s feeling a lot better. I’m just excited to get these guys in practice.”

Roster moves

The Jets' backup center/guard Josh Andrews, tight end Dan Brown, safety Matthias Farley and cornerback Nate Hairston to the 53-man roster.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They also placed wide receivers Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive end Jabari Zuniga and offensive lineman Cameron Clark on injured reserve. They’re eligible to return following Week 3.

Quarterback room

The Jets have five quarterbacks between the active roster and practice squad. Gase said they won’t “quarantine” one of them this week, but it’s a possibility going forward. That’s what the Eagles are doing with ex-Jet Josh McCown. They signed him to the practice squad, but McCown will remain home and attend meetings virtually unless they need him.

Tough decision

The biggest surprise the Jets made over the weekend was waiving former starting offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison. General manager Joe Douglas said letting Harrison know was “an excruciating conversation” because he has “a ton of respect for him.” He added, “We certainly didn’t close the door to him coming back at some point.”

Two-minute drill

Sam Darnold said the one individual statistic he wants to improve upon this season is completion percentage. He completed 61.9 percent of his passes last year. “The biggest stat is the win column,” Darnold said. “But I feel if I do get my completion percentage up we’ll see more wins.” … Running back Frank Gore said he “shed a tear” while watching his son, Frank Jr. play his first college game for Southern Miss last week.