Jets rookie Zach Wilson, offensive line bond at Game 4 of Islanders-Penguins at Coliseum

Members of the New York Jets football team

Members of the New York Jets football team including Zach Wilson (L) attend the New York Islanders game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Four of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Nassau Coliseum on May 22, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
If you were a rookie quarterback, looking for a fun way to bond with your new offensive line buddies, what could be better than going to an NHL playoff game at the Old Barn?

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and a bunch of his offensive linemen took in Game 4 of the Islanders-Penguins Saturday afternoon at the Nassau Coliseum. Wilson didn’t feel like talking to the media, but tackle Conor McDermott didn’t mind.

"It’s fun being out with the guys and the camaraderie of it,’’ said the 6-8, 310-pound McDermott, who grew up in Nashville and described himself as "a diehard’’ Predators fan. "I’m buddies with most of the guys on the (Predators) team, and Nashville’s turning into a hockey town, so I’m a big hockey guy, and I love it.’’

McDermott said Jets guard Greg Van Roten, a Rockville Centre native, organized the team outing.

"He set up this week and asked who wanted to come, and we got the O-line and a couple quarterbacks,’’ McDermott said. "We get the guys together and have bonding time, and it’s the playoffs. It’s great. It’s turning me into an Isles fan.’’

