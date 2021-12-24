The exact date escapes Mike LaFleur, but he remembers diving into film on quarterbacks very soon after he was hired as the Jets' offensive coordinator on Jan. 21. He knew the system that he wanted to run, he just needed to learn who would be running it.

Sam Darnold still was with the Jets at the time, and the Jets owned the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. LaFleur would watch film of Darnold and then pop in tape of the five highly touted quarterbacks in the draft: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.

"All the options were laid out on the table," LaFleur said. "We needed to do our due diligence. We talked about it earlier than any building I’d ever been a part of."

It was a lock that Lawrence was going first overall to Jacksonville. Wilson thoroughly impressed LaFleur and the other Jets coaches, and they kept going back to the kid from BYU. The Jets ultimately traded Darnold to Carolina, took Wilson and made him their franchise quarterback.

"The natural ability was there," LaFleur said. "The competitiveness was there. The natural thrower. And it felt like it was going to translate to the league. And still does. Not to sound overconfident, but I know it will. It’s going to be a matter of time. He’s improving each and every week."

Lawrence and Wilson will face off for the first time on Sunday in a game that doesn’t have nearly the hype these two quarterbacks had coming out of college.

Both teams are struggling. The Jets are 3-11, the Jaguars are 2-12 and both teams are dealing with a number of COVID-19 cases. Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive and doesn’t expect to be cleared to coach Sunday’s game.

Neither can’t-miss quarterback has played well. Lawrence has thrown nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions and has a passer rating of 69.3. Wilson has six touchdown passes, 11 picks and a 66.4 passer rating. Lawrence hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in six of his last seven games, Wilson hasn’t thrown one in five of his last six.

Yet the Jets' coaches remain confident that it’s going to click for Wilson. It’s happened quickly for other young quarterbacks, including the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Bengals' Joe Burrow, both in their second seasons. Wilson is starting to look more comfortable in the offense and is playing more freely.

"That was something he was very open that he wanted to play free," LaFleur said. "We want him to be Zach Wilson. We don’t want him to be anybody else but him."

The Jets' coaches also believe Lawrence will turn the corner at some point. He has had to deal with plenty of off-the-field drama involving former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who was fired less than two weeks ago.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said the 6-6 Lawrence presents a number of challenges for his group, which is largely undermanned because of COVID-19 and injury.

"You see a guy that consistently has improved as the year has gone on," Ulbrich said. "Definitely see some flashes of what you would expect from the first overall pick. He’s got all the arm talent that you want, which makes it way more difficult. The fact that he’s such a big athlete, I think sometimes those can be the most dangerous young guys because if they don’t necessarily completely understand the passing game or defensive coverages that we’re throwing at him, he’s always got his legs to bail him out.

"He’s a guy who can move the sticks. He’s a guy that can sustain drives because of his legs and his arm. He’s going to be a great challenge for us, a great challenge for the guys that we’ll throw out there."

Lawrence has thrown for more than 300 yards twice this season. He could do it for a third time against a defense that was porous even when healthy.

Wilson has yet to have a 300-yard game. He threw for 297 in a win over the Titans.

Since Wilson returned from a knee injury four games ago, the Jets haven’t had 300 yards of total offense once. They averaged 435.6 yards in the four games Wilson missed. But the Jets aren’t concerned. They expect those games to happen.

Saleh said Wilson got locked up earlier in the season because he was trying to play perfectly within the offense. Now the Jets are seeing him play more relaxed and less robotically. He’s cutting down on his interceptions and going off script more to make plays.

"Zach has a superpower," Saleh said. "His superpower is to be able to go off schedule and do things that other quarterbacks can’t. Before accessing that superpower, he’s got to be able to play in rhythm. Over the last couple of weeks, you see someone who is going through his progression and finding ways to exit the pocket and create off schedule.

"He’s starting to find that balance of playing in rhythm but also going off-script when the situation calls for it. I think he’s unlocking that and playing more free. Like don’t be a robot. Just play quarterback, and when the [expletive] hits the fan, go play ball."