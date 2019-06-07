Adam Gase got his man.

The Jets are hiring Eagles executive Joe Douglas to be their general manager, the team announced Friday night. He replaces Mike Maccagnan, who the Jets fired on May 15 in a stunning move.

When Maccagnan was let go just weeks after the draft, Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson appointed Gase the acting general manager and said he would “assist” in hiring the new GM. Gase and Douglas worked together for one season with the Bears.

Douglas was considered the front-runner for the job from the beginning. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal was for six years.

He has spent the past three years as the Eagles director of player personnel. Douglas was Eagles general manager Howie Roseman’s right-hand man, and helped assemble the roster that won the Super Bowl two years ago.

Douglas, who was viewed by many as a GM-in-waiting, was a part of another Super Bowl-winning team before his move to Philadelphia.

He spent 16 years in the Ravens organization, including 13 as a scout. Douglas was instrumental in Baltimore drafting quarterback Joe Flacco in 2008.

Douglas also had a hand in Baltimore drafting or acquiring guards Ben Grubbs and Marshal Yanda, kicker Justin Tucker, linebacker C.J. Mosley, who signed with the Jets in March, and cornerback LaDarius Webb.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gase said it wasn’t a prerequisite that he had a previous relationship with the GM. But it was widely believed that Gase, who had differences with Maccagnan, would want someone he’s comfortable with and has worked with.

The Jets also interviewed Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, who worked with Gase in Denver and Chicago, Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot. They reportedly spoke to all four candidates again this week.

Gase has quickly garnered power in the Jets organization. He was hired in January to be the head coach, and now Gase helped handpick the new general manager. He and Douglas worked together in 2015. Gase was the Bears’ offensive coordinator and Douglas the director of college scouting.

Although Gase and Douglas will report to Johnson, it’s important for the health of the team and the franchise if the coach and GM are on the same page and get along well.

It will be interesting to see what Douglas does with the roster that Maccagnan assembled. But Douglas has a relationship with Gase, a good track record and has been around some winning programs. That could bode well for the Jets.

Powell coming back. The Jets agreed to terms with free-agent Bilal Powell after he worked out Friday at the team’s facility.

Powell, a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2011, suffered a season-ending neck injury last October that was thought to be career-threatening, but he recovered and is resuming his NFL career. Powell was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2011. He has rushed for 3,446 yards and 15 touchdowns on 791 career carries.