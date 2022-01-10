Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'I have to do a better job'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Joe Douglas has assembled teams that have won six games over the last two seasons. The Jets’ general manager knows this is a huge offseason for him.

"I have to do a better job," Douglas said during his end-of-season press conference Monday. "This is going to be my third offseason, so I’ve got to do a better job and make better decisions moving forward, and help Coach [Robert] Saleh put this team in position to win more games."

Douglas wouldn’t say he expects the Jets to be a playoff team next year. Owner Woody Johnson may feel that way, though.

The Jets have two picks in the top 10 (4, 10) and four of the first 38. They also have more than $55 million to spend in free agency. Douglas has the chance to make some major improvements that could help this team go from 4-13 in Saleh’s first year as a coach to playing meaningful games in December next season.

"Four wins, it’s not good enough," Douglas said. "Six wins in two years, it’s not good enough. We have to be better, specifically in the division. We have a lot of work to do moving forward. We need to get better across the board."

The opportunity is there for the Jets with all the draft capital and cap space they have. Douglas promises to be aggressive and could package some picks for a proven veteran. He also believes in building through the draft and supplementing that with players acquired in free agency.

"With the position we put ourselves in we have great flexibility," Douglas said. "We have great flexibility to really use these assets in different ways. You’ve seen teams do that in past couple of years where they’ve used draft assets for proven players. Those are all things that Coach and I are going to talk about.

"We’re fortunate to be in this position to have this kind of flexibility. We’re always going to be aggressive if the right opportunity presents itself. The good thing is I think moving forward we can be in just about any discussion when it comes to player trades."

Douglas’ two drafts are a mixed bag. He had what appears to be a good draft in 2021, but 2020 has been a big disappointment.

Last year’s class featured Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Michael Carter and Elijah Moore. They look like they can be core players on offense.

Bryce Hall, a fifth-round pick in 2020, is the only player from that draft to have a good season. He was the Jets’ No. 1 corner and started all 17 games. Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, Ashtyn Davis, Jabari Zuniga played in three games and La’Mical Perine made little impact this season.

Douglas’ two-big free-agent signings from last year spent more time rehabbing than on the field. Edge rusher Carl Lawson ruptured his Achilles in the preseason and receiver Corey Davis was limited to nine games. Douglas said the Jets would put focus into how they can keep their players healthy.

"This is the second year we’ve had the most cap dollars on injured reserve," Douglas said. "It’s hard to consistently win games when you’re banged up."

Aside from their ability to add talent, the Jets are relying on improvement from within from key players coming back from injury and the young guys returning for a second year in Saleh’s defensive system and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s scheme.

Douglas is encouraged by how Wilson improved throughout the season, especially keeping the Jets competitive over the last month of the season while playing without multiple starters at the skill positions.

Wilson sputtered in the Jets’ season-ending 27-10 loss to Buffalo on Sunday, though. He was sacked nine times and led an offense that recorded a franchise-low 53 yards of offense.

"I saw a ton of growth from Zach this year," Douglas said. "I feel very confident about his development moving forward."

Douglas praised Saleh for his ability to teach, lead and inspire and him and his coaching staff for how the young players developed. Now it will be up to Douglas to improve the talent and get Saleh better players.

"We need to be better than four wins," Douglas said. "We need to be better than six wins in two years. There’s no question about that. The impetus is on us to bring in the right type of person and right type of people."