FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Shaq Lawson is excited to be playing for Robert Saleh. The Jets new edge rusher believes the passionate coach will bring out the best in him.

"I could tell the head coach likes dogs," Lawson said. "I feel like I meet what he wants."

The Jets acquired Lawson from Houston for a 2022 sixth-round pick they got from San Francisco. They needed someone to fill the void left when they lost Carl Lawson for the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Shaq Lawson, the No. 19 pick in 2015, said he doesn’t feel any pressure to fill Carl’s shoes. But he does expect to have a productive season in Saleh’s 4-3 scheme. Shaq Lawson played in a 3-4 last year in Miami.

"This defense you don’t got to go think, you go attack and be aggressive," Lawson said. "I can be myself and show the type of guy I am."

Lawson hasn’t lived up to expectations. But Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Lawson has "a junkyard dog mentality." He remembers evaluating Lawson at Clemson and thinks he can make an impact with the Jets.

"That mentality, that toughness, the grit that we would want, the strain, the intent, he brings that," Douglas said. "Excited to have him and I know he’s excited about letting his personality show and being the player that we all know he is."

Zuniga waived

The Jets cut defensive end Jabari Zuniga, a third-round pick last year. But Douglas said the plan is to bring him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Claims and signings

The Jets, who were No. 2 in the waiver order, claimed linebacker Quincy Williams from Jacksonville and defensive end Tim Ward from Kansas City. Williams, third-round pick in 2019, is brother of Jets’ tackle Quinnen Williams. Quincy Williams had 59 tackles and one forced fumble in 18 games with Jacksonville. Ward appeared in one game for Kansas City last season and had a sack.

The Jets also are expected to sign ex-Browns safety Sheldrick Redwine, a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Tight ends return

The Jets solved their tight end shortage by re-signing Ryan Griffin and Daniel Brown to the active roster a day after cutting them. They join Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco in the tight end room.

Chris Herndon was traded to Minnesota on Tuesday. Douglas the Vikings were "aggressive in their pursuit of Herndon." The Jets got a fourth-round pick for Herndon.

The Jets also signed safety Sherrod Neasman to the active roster. They placed linebacker Jarrad Davis, safety Ashtyn Davis and offensive lineman Conor McDermott on IR.

Practice squad

The Jets signed 13 players to their practice squad. All of them were in camp: quarterback Josh Johnson, running back Adams, wide receivers Vyncint Smith and D.J. Montgomery, tight end Kenny Yeboah and offensive linemen Jimmy Murray, Grant Hermanns, Isaiah Williams, defensive linemen Ronnie Blair and Tanzel Smart, linebackers Hamilcar Rashed and Del’Shawn Phillips and cornerback Lamar Jackson.

Two-minute drill

Veteran receiver Jamison Crowder didn’t practice. Douglas said Crowder is dealing with a "minor tweak of his groin." . . . Douglas said the Jets tried re-signing quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad, but Morgan "felt like the best place for him would be to go to Carolina." He’s on the Panthers’ practice squad, and can provide intel to the Jets’ Week 1 opponent. Douglas said, "It’s part of the game."