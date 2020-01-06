Joe Douglas made the strongest statements to date that Le’Veon Bell and Jamal Adams could be back with the Jets next season.

Both players are under contract. But there has been speculation about Bell and Adams in part because Douglas listened to trade offers for both before the trade deadline.

Last week, Douglas said he wouldn’t hang up if he got calls on either player this offseason. But the general manager’s message was a little different during an appearance on the Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio on Monday.

“We value Le’Veon,” Douglas said. “We value the competitor. We value the teammate. We’re excited with him being in our program another year, going through our offseason again.”

Douglas wouldn’t comment on whether the Jets would extend Adams, who is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.. But he said all the drama during the season when Adams went on a Twitter rant after being mentioned in trade talks is “in the rear-view mirror.”

“We’re moving forward and just excited that he’s part of the team,” Douglas said. “He was one of our better pass rushers. He’s an unbelievable player and we’re so excited that he’s a Jet.”

The Bears seem to have set the market when they gave Eddie Jackson a four-year, $58.4 million extension last week, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Adams was named an AP first team All-Pro, made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and was voted the Jets MVP by his teammates this past season. His value to the Jets is clear, but Douglas wouldn't discuss Adams’ long-term future.

“Those are the things we talk about at our meetings,” Douglas said. “We are so happy that Jamal’s here. I’m not going to get into specifics of any contract talks or negotiations. All you have to do is watch on Sundays and see the difference that he makes. Not only on our defense but on our team.”