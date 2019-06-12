New Jets general manager Joe Douglas made his first acquisition Wednesday, claiming cornerback Montrel Meander off waivers from the Raiders. Corner is an area of need for the Jets, and Douglas said he would be active combing the waiver wire for help at all positions.

Meander has ties to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Meander spent 12 weeks last year on the Browns’ practice squad. Williams was Cleveland's defensive coordinator before ending the year as interim head coach. Meander, who finished last season with the Raiders, has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game.