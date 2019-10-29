FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Despite Sam Darnold’s rough stretch and Adam Gase’s rough start to his Jets coaching career, general manager Joe Douglas believes that the two of them will come out of it and lead the team to some wins.

Douglas said Darnold, who has thrown seven interceptions in the last two games, was “untouchable” in trade talks. Douglas called Darnold “a franchise quarterback” and said the Jets just have to help him get to that level.

“We have a young man who’s 22 years old, he just finished his 17th game in the National Football League,” Douglas said. “We see the growth. We see the ups and downs. But we see a guy that’s made of the right stuff and warrior mentality and we've got to take care of him. We've got to take care of him as an entire organization. Playmakers, protection, everything. We've got to wrap our arms around him.”

Douglas, who worked with Gase in Chicago, said he’s seen his work with quarterbacks “firsthand,” and believes the Jets coach will get the most out of Darnold, and the rest of the players.

“My stance on Adam hasn’t changed,” Douglas said. “I think Adam is a great coach and a great communicator. We all have to do a better job and I think we all have to look ourselves in the mirror and see what we can do better to help not only Adam, but to help everyone on this team.”

On Osemele decision

Douglas briefly addressed the Kelechi Osemele drama, describing it as “not an ideal situation for either party.”

Osemele chose to have season-ending shoulder surgery last week that was not authorized by the team. The Jets doctors believed he could play through it, and the team fined Osemele for conduct detrimental to the team for not participating in practices and games.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Saturday, they cut Osemele, who filed a grievance with the union.

“We thought we did what was best for the team,” Douglas said. “As an organization we respect and we follow the league’s processes and procedures. Moving forward, we’re not going to comment on the specifics as it pertains to the situation.

"The one thing that I will clarify, the safety and well-being of all our players is paramount. It’s always a top priority for us. We have a great, great staff. They work together and they make sure that care and safety happens for every player.”