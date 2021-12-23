TODAY'S PAPER
Jets' Joe Flacco, Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff placed on COVID list

Joe Flacco #19 of the Jets throws a

Joe Flacco #19 of the Jets throws a pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Two more Jets tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. One is an unvaccinated player and the other a doctor.

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is not vaccinated, so he’s out a minimum of 10 days. Mike White, who was just activated from the COVID-19 list this week, will be Zach Wilson’s backup.

Starting left guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff also was added to the COVID list. Duvernay-Tardif has a medical doctorate and opted out last season to treat COVID-19 patients at a long-term care facility in Canada.

Duvernay-Tardif, acquired last month from Kansas City, started the past five games at right guard, replacing Greg Van Roten. It’s likely that Van Roten will start this Sunday.

The Jets now have 19 players on the COVID-19 list plus coach Robert Saleh, who tested positive on Wednesday.

