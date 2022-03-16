Joe Flacco returning to Jets, according to agent

Zach Wilson’s backup is returning to the Jets.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will sign a one-year contract to remain with the Jets, his agent Joe Linta tweeted. It’s reportedly for $3.5 million plus incentives.

Robert Saleh said after the season that he wanted Flacco back and he would be "vocal" about that. The Jets would like to keep the entire quarterback room intact. Mike White is a restricted free agent. The Jets likely will tender White and try to bring him back as well.

The 37-year-old Flacco appeared in two games for the Jets last season after they acquired him from Philadelphia in October. He was 27-for-42 for 338 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions in those two games, including one start.

Flacco spent the 2020 season with the Jets, serving as Sam Darnold’s backup. The Jets tried to re-sign him last offseason but he chose Philadelphia and a chance to be closer to home.

The Jets reacquired Flacco after Wilson suffered a knee injury against the Patriots in Week 7.

Flacco spent the first 11 seasons of his career with Baltimore and was named Super Bowl LVII MVP after leading the Ravens over the 49ers. He also played one season with Denver.