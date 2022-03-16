TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Joe Flacco returning to Jets, according to agent

Joe Flacco #19 of the Jets throws a

Joe Flacco #19 of the Jets throws a pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Zach Wilson’s backup is returning to the Jets.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will sign a one-year contract to remain with the Jets, his agent Joe Linta tweeted. It’s reportedly for $3.5 million plus incentives.

Robert Saleh said after the season that he wanted Flacco back and he would be "vocal" about that. The Jets would like to keep the entire quarterback room intact. Mike White is a restricted free agent. The Jets likely will tender White and try to bring him back as well.

The 37-year-old Flacco appeared in two games for the Jets last season after they acquired him from Philadelphia in October. He was 27-for-42 for 338 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions in those two games, including one start.

Flacco spent the 2020 season with the Jets, serving as Sam Darnold’s backup. The Jets tried to re-sign him last offseason but he chose Philadelphia and a chance to be closer to home.

The Jets reacquired Flacco after Wilson suffered a knee injury against the Patriots in Week 7.

Flacco spent the first 11 seasons of his career with Baltimore and was named Super Bowl LVII MVP after leading the Ravens over the 49ers. He also played one season with Denver.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson skates with
With playoffs unlikely, Isles can use games to look long-term
The Bruins' Bobby Orr, left, checks Jean Potvin
Former Isles defenseman Jean Potvin dies at 72
The Yankees and the Orioles line up for
MLB schedules won't guide NYC mayor's undoing vaccine mandate
Kyrie Irving (60 points) Highlights vs. Orlando Magic,
Kyrie Irving drops 60 on the Magic
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates
Capitals' Ovechkin reaches another milestone against Islanders
New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin looks
Gallant goes back to 12 forwards, 6 defensemen
Didn’t find what you were looking for?