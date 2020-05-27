Joe Flacco is officially a Jet.

The veteran quarterback signed his one-year deal with the Jets, the team announced on Wednesday. Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, was brought in to back up third-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

Flacco, 35, is coming of neck surgery and said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that he would not be ready for Week 1. But he’s already begun throwing and working out and is confident he can continue his playing career and help the Jets.

He will be the experienced presence the Jets need in their quarterback room. Before signing Flacco, David Fales, who has thrown 48 passes in five career games, was the most experienced quarterback on the Jets roster behind Darnold. The Jets drafted developmental quarterback James Morgan out of Florida International in the fourth round this year. Former Cowboys draft pick Mike White also is on the team, but he hasn’t attempted an NFL pass.

After playing for the Ravens for the first 11 years of his career, Flacco was traded to the Broncos last season. He played eight games with Denver but was unimpressive. The team went 2-6 and Flacco threw six touchdown passes and five interceptions. Denver placed him on season-ending injured reserve in November because of a herniated disk.

In his career, Flacco has played 171 games – all starts – and thrown 218 touchdown passes and 141 interceptions. He played 15 playoff games with the Ravens, and helped them win Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns in Baltimore’s 34-31 win over the 49ers.

Flacco will reunite with several former Ravens, including linebacker C.J. Mosley, guard Alex Lewis and receiver Breshad Perriman. Jets general manager Joe Douglas was a Ravens scout for 15 years and was instrumental in Baltimore taking Flacco with the No. 18 pick in 2008.