How did John Franklin-Myers atone for last week’s game-changing penalty?

In a big way. The Jets defensive end had two sacks and a key interception when the Texans were in the red zone that he returned 32 yards. Last week, Franklin-Myers was flagged for roughing the passer on what would have been a third-down stop against the Dolphins. The new set of downs led to a Miami touchdown.

"He’s worth his weight in gold," Robert Saleh said. "He has a very high standard for himself. I know he was beating himself up all week for that play. It was really cool for him to get the production he got."

Franklin-Myers said he got over his penalty quickly, but he felt some redemption.

"I know that can’t happen, a mistake like that that could potentially cost us the game," he said of last week. "I’m thankful for my coaches and the position they put me in and my teammates. They put me in a great position."

On the interception, Franklin-Myers batted Tyrod Taylor’s pass in the air, came down with it and started running. But he saw a Texan closing in so he veered toward the sideline.

"I wanted to score," he said. "But I had to do what was smart. I seen somebody catching up to me, [so] I had to run toward the sideline. I didn’t want to risk fumbling."

Why did Saleh change his mind and go for it on fourth-and-1 when Matt Ammendola was already on the field to attempt the field goal?

Saleh said offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur "was adamant" that he had a play that would get the Jets the first down. So Saleh burned the timeout, and they ran a jet sweep with Elijah Moore that went for 7 yards.

"He proved it right," Saleh said.

How does Moore feel about all the different ways he’s being used?

The rookie receiver out of Ole Miss loves it. "It makes me feel like I’m in college again with Lane Kiffin," Moore said. "I feel like he set the example for me. I’m just glad that that’s happened."

How did Elijah Riley play in his second straight start?

The former Newfield High School standout finished with five tackles, including one for loss to set up a crucial fourth-down stop. Riley’s teammates praised his play and leadership.

"Riley, coming in three weeks ago, making an impact on our defense, even talking on the sideline, talking at halftime," captain C.J. Mosley said. "He has a lot of passion for this game."

Franklin-Myers said, "Elijah, who’s a young guy, came here three weeks ago and sets the bar high for us."

What injuries did the Jets suffer?

Linebacker Quincy Williams left with a deep bruise in his calf and tight end Trevon Wesco hurt his knee and was seen driven to the locker room on a cart.