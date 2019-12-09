The Ravens are preparing for something unique from Gregg Williams this week.

The Jets defensive coordinator will have to come up with something creative and crafty to try to slow down Baltimore’s quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday night. Many coordinators have tried to come with a defense to contain Jackson and very few have succeeded.

“I feel like we’ve seen most of them,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said during a Monday conference call. “Gregg will do some different things that people don’t normally do.

“All the stuff that he’s done and all the stuff that we’ve seen is sound. Where are they going to pick up the extra player to handle our extra player, which is our quarterback in some of the run stuff we do. It’s going to be interesting to see how he does it.”

The Jets were missing multiple starters on defense on Sunday, including Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams. The Dolphins got in the red zone six times, but the Jets kept them out of the end zone.

Miami doesn’t have anyone like Jackson. But not every defensive coordinator is like Williams.

“He’s very unique in what he does, very, very good at what he does, always creates problems for the offense,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got a lot of tricks up his sleeve, but it’s always based on fundamentally sound defense, guys running to the ball, very aggressive style.

“I think he tries to make a statement as he should with his guys and they do a good job of it.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Adams update

If the Jets practiced Monday, Adams (ankle) would not have participated, Adam Gase said. But he’s “not going to count him out.” Gase said general manager Joe Douglas and the medical staff would take part in the decision.

“I know how [Adams] feels about the whole situation,” Gase said. “We just got to make sure we do the right thing by him.”

Sam’s OK

Sam Darnold’s throwing hand was stepped on during Sunday’s game. But he said he feels “great” and “it didn’t affect me at all.” He doesn’t expect it to be an issue.

Two-minute drill

Had the Jets practiced, Ryan Griffin (ankle), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee), Bilal Powell (ankle/illness). Chuma Edoga (knee), Quinnen Williams (neck), Brian Poole (concussion) and Arthur Maulet (calf) would have been out … Cornerback Kyron Brown, who started in the depleted secondary Sunday, was placed on IR after suffering a quad injury. The Jets signed wide receiver Jeff Smith to the active roster to fill Brown’s roster spot.