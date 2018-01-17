TODAY'S PAPER
Jets fire offensive coordinator John Morton

Morton joined the Jets last season after a two-year stint as the Saints receivers coach.

Jets offensive coordinator John Morton talks to his

Jets offensive coordinator John Morton talks to his team during OTAs in Florham Park, N.J. on May 23, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com
The Jets relieved offensive coordinator John Morton of his duties on Wednesday.

Morton joined the Jets last season after a two-year stint as the Saints receivers coach. In his first season as offensive coordinator, he led the Jets to the 24th best passing offense (198.9) offense and 19th best rushing offense (106.4) in the NFL. The Jets also averaged 18.6 points per game, 24th in the league.

“We appreciate John’s contributions and wish him the best moving forward,” head coach Todd Bowles said in a statement issued by the team.

Potential replacements for Morton include quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, who was praised by Todd Bowles and Morton for his work this past season.

