Raiders coach Jon Gruden hasn’t forgotten what the Jets did to his team last year.

Sam Darnold is struggling to lead touchdown drives and the Jets haven’t won a game all season. But Gruden said he saw enough in last year’s 34-3 loss to Darnold and the Jets to believe his team will have a difficult challenge Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

"Sam’s been injured and that can derail a lot of quarterbacks and a lot of teams when your quarterback gets hurt," Gruden said on a conference call Wednesday. "But I know firsthand about the Jets and Sam Darnold. We compare the Jets to what we saw last year. They got after us pretty good."

The Raiders (6-5) are the only team to beat Kansas City this season, but they’re coming off a 43-6 loss to the Falcons, who were missing Julio Jones and Todd Gurley.

Gruden mentioned the turnover that both the Jets and Raiders have had since last season. But he said Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams have given his teams problems in the past. Gruden said he doesn’t need to remind his holdovers about last year.

"I don’t think I need to say much," Gruden said. "All you do is turn the film on."

Gase guarded

Left guard Alex Lewis, inactive last game for a non-injury-related matter, didn’t practice Wednesday. Gase said Lewis is participating in virtual meetings, but he wouldn’t say whether Lewis would be active this week.

"I can’t answer that," Gase said. "I don’t have an update."

RB rotation

Running back Ty Johnson only played 10 snaps against Miami, but that was partially by design.

Gase said the plan was to use more three-receiver and two-tight-end sets on third down, which is when the Jets use Johnson. Gase indicated last week that Johnson could be more involved, with rookie La’Mical Perine out with an ankle injury. But 37-year-old Frank Gore remained the featured back.

Gore had 21 touches and produced a season-high 84 scrimmage yards. Johnson, 23, had three touches for 4 yards. Gase said Johnson’s usage was impacted by the fact the Jets ran only 55 offensive plays.

"We need to get more plays so we can get more guys involved," Gase said.

Two-minute drill

Right tackle George Fant (ankle/knee) and linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) didn’t practice. … Safety Bradley McDougald (shoulder surgery) is eligible to come off of IR but Gase said "I don’t see him coming back anytime soon." With five games left, McDougald’s season may be over.