Jordan Jenkins: Jets' losing 'definitely wears on you'

Jordan Jenkins couldn’t entirely relate with his former teammate Jamal Adams who said he batted depression when he was with the Jets. But the losing is taking its toll on Jenkins.

"It definitely wears on you," Jenkins said. "If you’re not strong mentally it definitely can wear you down a lot. It’s just something that it’s a hard thing to deal with. It’s tough on a lot of guys, but it just makes you that much stronger when things get turned around."

Jenkins is the longest-tenured Jet. This is his fifth season with the team and only knows losing. The Jets are 21-52, including 0-9 this season.

Adams, now with the Seahawks, said earlier this week that he "fought depression" and would come home and sit "in the dark" after some losses in his four seasons with the Jets. Jenkins said it hasn’t been that bad for him.

"Football is something I still love with every fiber of my body," the linebacker said. "Football is a game I love so I can’t ever be that depressed. It hits people different ways. I guess to an extent maybe a little bit. But that’s just where you got to find a way to be strong mentally, find a way from when you’re away from it and it’s time to get away get your spirits up."

Won’t see Morgan

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Although the Jets are giving more playing time to young players, Adam Gase said they are "a ways of from" from rookie James Morgan even being a backup quarterback on game day. The fourth-round pick from FIU has been inactive every game thus far.

"That would be tough for me to put him in that position considering he hasn’t had preseason games or reps with those groups," Gase said. "That’s not something we want to do."

Bearing the cold

Rookie safety Ashtyn Davis is from California. went to the University of California, and he doesn’t mind the Jersey cold. Davis doesn’t have a car. He lives near the Jets’ Florham Park training facility, and has been riding a bike to practice.

"It was 23 this morning. That’s the coldest it’s been yet," Davis said. "I was fine. I got my snow jacket, got my gloves. It’s only about a 10-minute ride so it’s not too bad."

Two-minute drill

The NFL mandating that all teams operate under intensive COVID-19 protocols beginning Saturday won’t be a difficult transition for the Jets, Gase said. The Jets followed strict protocols during training camp and have conducted many meetings virtually. … Kicker Sam Ficken practiced in full pads and has a chance to return after missing the last three games with a groin injury. Sergio Castillo kicked well in Ficken’s absence. But special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said "Sam’s our guy."