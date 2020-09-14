Jordan Jenkins: Jets need to fix this situation fast

It’s only Week 2 and the Jets already are facing a must win.

That’s how Jordan Jenkins feels, and he’s probably not alone after the Jets looked ill-prepared and overmatched on both sides of the ball in Sunday’s 10-point loss to the Bills.

"We got to get everything figured out now otherwise it’s just going to be losses after losses after losses," Jenkins said. "You have to give yourself a chance here."

Jenkins speaks from experience. The outside linebacker is in his fifth season with the Jets and all he’s known is losing season after losing season after losing season.

In his first press conference heading into training camp, Jenkins talked about how tired he is of losing, but added a number of expletives. But the Jets didn’t play that way or show any urgency Sunday in Buffalo.

The offense was dreadful. But Jenkins was upset about the defense giving up touchdowns on three consecutive drives in the first half. He pointed out the many missed tackles by him and the defense, and the costly penalties. Of the seven third downs the Bills converted, four were on Jets’ penalties.

"No one wants to go out there and lose," Jenkins said. "If we want to change that, we got to go out there and put action to it. Everyone’s tired of losing. I’m tired of losing. Right now, it’s just words. [On] Sunday, that didn’t show that we’re tired of losing. Right now, it’s word of mouth and we got to fix it."

It doesn’t get any easier. The Jets play their first game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday against the NFC-champion 49ers, who are stinging from their Week 1 home loss to Arizona.

Adam Gase said his players better study what the 49ers do before the Jets return to practice Wednesday.

"We have to do a good job of getting ahead of it," Gase said. "My biggest thing the next two days is we got to a do a great job of studying an unfamiliar opponent, out of conference. When we come Wednesday, that can’t be the first time that we’re looking at this. We got to put the work in. We have to find a way to really speed up the process as far as our improvement."

Two-minute drill

Gase said starting inside linebacker Blake Cashman could miss "a couple weeks" due to the groin injury he suffered early in Sunday’s game. Harvey Langi replaced Cashman. Gase didn’t rule out the Jets adding a linebacker. Avery Williamson missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring and could be out again.