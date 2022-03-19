It’s becoming a family affair with the Jets.

Two of the free agents the Jets signed last week have family who played multiple years for the franchise. New safety Jordan Whitehead is the cousin of former Jets’ shutdown corner Darrelle Revis. Edge rusher Jacob Martin is the brother of Josh Martin, who spent three years playing linebacker and special teams for the Jets.

The 25-year-old Whitehead, who signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal, remembers being at Revis’ draft night party when the Jets took him with the No. 14 pick in 2007. Revis had two stints with the Jets. In his eight seasons with them, Revis made five Pro Bowls and ranks third on the franchise list with 25 interceptions.

Although Revis had a rocky relationship with the Jets, Whitehead said when they spoke last week his cousin had nothing but good things to say about them.

"We have a good relationship," Whitehead said. "He keeps it kind of like a big brother. ‘This is what’s going to happen. This is what you need to do.’ He keeps it short and sweet.

"He just told me how great of an organization this was and you’re just a piece to the fire that needs to start burning."

Whitehead, who like Revis starred at the University of Pittsburgh, started 55 games for Tampa Bay over his first four NFL seasons. Known as a hard-hitter, Whitehead has been a playmaker in coverage as well as the run game.

He’s one of just four safeties since 2018 to record 20-plus tackles for losses and intercept at least five passes. Whitehead’s 25 stops versus the run last year were the second-most among safeties, according to Pro Football Focus.

Whitehead said Robert Saleh appreciated his versatility and promised to use him the right way to highlight his strengths.

"I can play a lot of positions," Whitehead said. "That’s what I like to do. I don’t want to just be limited. I want to be in the box. I want to play man-to-man. I want to play in the post. I want to blitz. I want to do it all. Talking to coach Saleh, that’s what’s going to happen."

Whitehead feels the Jets are close to becoming a winning team. He was impressed with how they played against the Buccaneers late last season, nearly beating Tampa Bay until Tom Brady threw a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

"They already have a winning mindset and things like that," Whitehead said. "You just add a couple of pieces to change the thing around. That’s what I want to be — just one of those pieces to help change this around."

Martin, who signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract, liked everything he heard from Jets general manager Joe Douglas and Saleh. His brother Josh also endorsed him leaving the Texans for the Jets.

"My brother has told me everything about the Jets," Jacob Martin said. "He thanks this organization for everything. They’ve done good by the Martin family for sure."

Martin, a sixth-round pick of Seattle in 2018, has played outside linebacker in 3-4 schemes and had to play in coverage. Martin said that’s not a strength of his despite his quickness and athleticism.

He’s more comfortable lining up at defensive end and rushing the quarterback. Martin did that for the Texans last year in their 4-3 defense and finished with career-highs in sacks (four) and tackles for loss (five). Pro Football Focus had Martin with 38 pressures last year, also a career best.

The Jets’ attacking 4-3 defense’s mission is to hunt and disrupt the quarterback. Martin, who has one of the quickest get-offs in the NFL, believes he can shine playing for Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

"This system most definitely shows a lot of love to the edge players," Martin said. "It’s something that I’m looking forward to — not having to go backwards in terms of being in coverage. Obviously certain situations you may have to be, but majority of my job I’m going forward, which is what I want to do. I’m very good in going in one direction."