One potential Jets’ free-agent target is off the board.

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on linebacker Dee Ford Saturday. The Jets are in the market for an edge rusher. Ford finished tied for seventh with 13 sacks.

ESPN reported that Kansas City would listen to trade offers for Ford, who is represented by the same agent as Le’Veon Bell. But the Jets are looking to acquire more draft picks, not necessarily give any up.

They have the No 3 pick and may be able to grab an edge rusher if they don’t trade down. Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen has the potential to be a disruptive and game-changing edge rusher. If he’s available when the Jets pick, they may pounce.

The New Jersey native had an SEC-leading 17 sacks in his senior season, which ranked second in the nation behind Jaylon Ferguson’s 17.5 for Louisiana Tech.

“I think I’m the best player in the draft,” Allen said at the NFL Combine Saturday. “I believe that. I think every guy here should believe that, and if a team doesn’t believe that I’ll see them during the season.’’

Allen doesn’t lack confidence, but he plays with a chip on his shoulder at all times. Allen wasn’t highly recruited out of Montclair (N.J.) High School, but his play his senior season at Kentucky earned him the Defensive Player of the Year Awards in college football and the SEC.

Now Allen is projected to go in the top 5 — and even No 1 in some mock drafts — and compares himself to Khalil Mack and Von Miller.

“I say that because they’re both the best at the position and I feel I’m the best so I feel I should compare myself to the best,” Allen said. “I feel my game symbolizes both of theirs.’’

Allen was set to meet Saturday night with the Jets and Giants, who own the No 6 pick. He said it would be “pretty cool” to play for either team. Florham Park and East Rutherford are both less than 15 miles from Montclair.

It’s unlikely Allen will be there when the Giants pick. It’s possible they could trade up, but the belief is they would do that for a quarterback. As of now, the Jets have the better chance of landing Allen, which would solve a major problem of theirs.

Unless the Cardinals take quarterback Kyler Murray with the No 1 pick, the first three players chosen could be impactful defensive players: Ohio State’s Nick Bosa, Allen, and Alabama’s Quinnen Williams. Any one of them would help the Jets, who will meet with all three.

But General manager Mike Maccagnan made it clear at the NFL Combine that he would be willing to trade down to get more picks.

The Jets have many holes to fill and they don’t own a second-round choice this year. It was part of the haul the Jets sent to Indianapolis when they acquired the No 3 pick last year and selected Sam Darnold.

What the Jets do could depend on how free agency plays out. They’ll have roughly $100 million to spend and edge rusher, left guard and running back will be their top targets.

If a team in the top 10 wants to move up to select a quarterback and gives up multiple picks, including a second rounder this year, the Jets are open for business.

They could still select a pass rusher if they traded down. Michigan’s Rashan Gary and Clemson’s Clelin Farrell could be options for the Jets later.

“According to the scouts, it’s one of the best D-line classes yet,” Bosa said. “If you look at all the mocks or whatever, it’s straight defense.”

The Jets could use the help.