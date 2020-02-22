The Jets added some depth to their wide receiver group by signing veteran Josh Doctson, a former first-round pick of the Washington Redskins, the team announced on Saturday.

Doctson, 27, had a prolific career at TCU, finished with 214 catches for 3,177 yards and 34 touchdowns in four seasons. Doctson had 78 catches for 1,326 yards and 14 touchdowns during his senior season in 2015.

The Redskins took Doctson with the 22nd overall pick in 2016 NFL Draft, but he never met the lofty expectations. Doctson played just two games in his injury-plagued rookie season, catching just two passes for 66 yards. He played in 16 games in 2017, including two starts, catching 35 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns. He followed that with 44 catches for 532 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

Doctson was released by the Redskins as part of the final roster cuts in training camp last season. He signed with the Vikings but spent most of the season on the injured reserve list. The Vikings released Doctson in November.

The Jets could lose unrestricted free agent wide receivers Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas in free agency. Anderson had 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season, and Thomas had 36 catches for 433 yards and one touchdown.

Jamison Crowder, who led the Jets with 78 catches for 833 yards and six touchdowns last season, will be back. There is still uncertainty about whether wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will be able to return from a neck injury that sidelined him for most of the 2019 season.

Doctson is 6-2 with athleticism and leaping ability. Depending on what happens in free agency and the draft, Doctson could jumpstart his career with the Jets.