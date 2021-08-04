FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets finally signed a veteran quarterback to help rookie Zach Wilson.

Josh Johnson, a former fifth-round pick of Tampa Bay in 2008, joined the Jets’ quarterback group on Wednesday. He threw his first NFL pass in 2009 and hasn’t thrown once since 2018. But the 35-year-old Johnson is the only quarterback on the Jets who has taken a snap in the NFL.

Coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur felt very comfortable with Johnson because he was on the 49ers' practice squad last year. Saleh said Johnson knows the "hows" and "whys" of the system that LaFleur brought with him from San Francisco.

"He’s a tremendous pro," Saleh said. "We’re really glad we were able to get him in here. He’s a big addition to that quarterback room."

Johnson has spent time with 13 NFL teams, including the Giants. He’s in his second stint with the Jets, who had him for 10 days during the 2015 training camp. Johnson has played in 33 NFL games, completing 148-of-268 passes with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His last game action was with Washington three years ago.

Until Johnson arrived the Jets’ quarterback room consisted of Wilson, Mike White and second-year pro James Morgan. Saleh said even with Johnson "we’re not going to stop the development of James Morgan and Mike White." Like Wilson, the two backups have never played in an NFL game.

'Sigh of relief' for Clark

Saleh said it was "a big of sigh of relief" that Cameron Clark is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a spinal cord contusion in a scary scene at the end of Tuesday’s practice.

Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas visited Clark in the hospital Tuesday night. Saleh said Clark, 23, was "in great spirits." It’s too soon to know if and when he can resume his NFL career.

Two-minute drill

Rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker didn’t practice due to a right pec strain. He is considered day-to-day … Defensive end Jabari Zuniga (ankle) also is day-to-day. Backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) will be out longer.