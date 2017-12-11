Jets quarterback Josh McCown will miss the remainder of the season with a broken left hand, coach Todd Bowles said Monday.

Bowles said McCown will be replaced by Bryce Petty for Sunday’s game at New Orleans. Christian Hackenberg will move to No. 2 on the depth chart.

McCown suffered the injury to his non-throwing hand in the third quarter of Sunday’s 23-0 loss to the Broncos.

After the game, McCown wore a cast on his left hand and didn’t rule out finishing the season. But further tests on the hand revealed McCown needs surgery.

“It’s big for him and big for us because he’s been leading us all year offensively,” Bowles said. “For him to go down this late in the season, but it’s next-man-up mentality, next guy has to step up. I feel sorry for Josh, he’s having a very good year.”

Bowles didn’t rule out the team signing another quarterback, but a final decision regarding that won’t occur until Wednesday.

McCown was having a career season for the Jets. He set career highs in touchdowns (18), passing yards (2,926) and completion percentage (67.3). He also tied a career high in starts with 13.

“I know Josh has been great for both Bryce and Hack,” Jets center Wesley Johnson said. “He’s been the leader for our offense, but he’s also been a coach for everybody too. I’m excited [for Petty]. I think he’ll do well.”