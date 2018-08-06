TODAY'S PAPER
Josh McCown gets in few reps in practice 

Todd Bowles wanted to give more work to backups Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown talks to reporters after

Jets quarterback Josh McCown talks to reporters after a practice at training camp in Florham Park, N.J.. on Monday. Photo Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Josh McCown was a spectator for most of Monday’s practice, taking part in only 10 reps with the offense. He might see even fewer in the Jets’ preseason opener Friday.

Todd Bowles wouldn’t commit to McCown playing against the Falcons.

McCown is No. 1 on the Jets' quarterback depth chart, and Bowles knows what he can do. Bridgewater, who had a solid practice, is in his first season with the Jets and returning from a knee injury. Sam Darnold is a rookie and needs the work.

Bowles said he would wait until after the preseason to name his Week 1 starter. McCown played only three series in the preseason last year and won the starting job.

“We understand the situation,” McCown said. “This is my 17th training camp. I’ve done this for a while. We have a lot invested in the other two guys as far as them learning the offense and getting comfortable with things. It’s good for our team for those guys to get as much work as they can.

“If he says let’s look at these two young guys, I understand that.”

High on Herndon

Rookie Chris Herndon has impressed tight ends coach Jimmie Johnson not only with his play – “he's a guy that can become a complete tight end” – but also with his approach.

“He’s all ball,” Johnson said of the fourth-round pick. “He’s always focused on football. He’s a more focused or serious dude. He don’t have a whole lot of nonsense, don’t want to play too much. He just loves to compete. He loves playing football. It’s good to have that type of person in the room.”

Quick hits

Linebackers Frankie Luvu, an undrafted rookie, and Brandon Copeland played with the starting defense Monday. “Those are guys that have peaked the past few days," Bowles said. "I wanted to take a look at them.” … Steve McLendon, Kacy Rodgers II, Thomas Rawls, Jeremy Clark, Deon Simon and Quincy Enunwa did not practice. … The Jets signed offensive lineman Alex Balducci and waived Austin Golson, an undrafted free agent they signed in May. Balducci was with the Jets in training camp last year and spent the season on the Redskins' practice squad.

