FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Josh McCown is having a renaissance season for the Jets and he would like it to continue.

And while the Giants have their issues at quarterback, McCown is trying to provide stability for the Jets.

How about that for a change of events?

“Yeah I think there’s always growth that can happen,” McCown said after Wednesday’s practice in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. “I really can’t speak to what’s that like to play in a system for two years in a row. I know my little brother [Luke] has. I know [other] guys that have. I just assume you watch offenses that have been together for a while the nuances they play with and such and I think its obvious its reflective of times spent together.”

This has been a surprisingly good season for the 38-year-old McCown, who was supposed to be a bridge between young quarterbacks Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. Instead it has been a career season for McCown playing in the West Coast offense.

He has set career-highs in passing yards (2,549), touchdowns (17) and completions (235). McCown is also just two starts away from tying his career-high and he’s never finished a full season as a starter, something he would like to do.

If anything, McCown’s play also has quieted discussions about Petty and Hackenberg becoming a starter anytime soon. It started in training camp and the preseason when McCown outplayed the two young quarterbacks. But McCown has been one of the bright spots this year.

“Josh is playing very well,” said Todd Bowles, who noted he’s not trying to change quarterbacks.

For as good as he’s been, McCown has been hit 17 times the last two games. He spoke to reporters on Wednesday with his left non-throwing arm scuffed up. He wore a bandage on it after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

It’s those types of things that gives McCown pause for the future.

Yes, McCown would like to continue his career but the physical toll is something to consider.

“I feel good, obviously there’s five games left and things can change,” he said. “Right now, I feel really good, it’s a credit to [the trainers]. The great thing about me is my boys are in the seventh and eighth grade and when I get home, in the offseason, I’m playing hoops and I never stop because of my kids’ age, they never let me. I think we’ll see, I feel really good and hopefully can maintain this moving forward.”

The Jets signed McCown to a one-year contract worth $6 million in March and major decisions need to occur if he’s going to receive another contract.

The biggest is if the Jets want McCown to continue as a steward for a young quarterback, whether it’s somebody on the current roster or a draft pick from 2018.

And if McCown returns, how much do you pay him?

McCown most likely would like to receive a raise and maybe even an additional year. He does enjoy offensive coordinator John Morton and expressed a desire of improving as a quarterback with the same playcaller and system. McCown joked he’s played for at least 11 or 12 offensive coordinators in a 15-year career with eight different teams.

Everything seems desirable for a McCown return for 2018.

“It’s certainly when you feel like you’ve been chasing this level that you believe you can play at for a long time,” McCown said. “You start to feel like you’re scratching the surface of that and doing some of those things and settling into a system you like. It’s hard to just go ‘Yeah, man, I’ll be done.’ But at the same time too, if you are going to be done, it’s nice to say you have played your best ball at the end. We’ll see how it goes.”