Josh McCown wants to keep playing, and Jets might be best fit

The veteran would be a bridge if the club drafts a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick.

Josh McCown of the Jets looks on from the sidelines against the Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

MOBILE, Ala. — Josh McCown wants to play again.

The Jets’ quarterback, who is a pending free agent this spring, told NFL Network he will continue his career, and it sounds like he wants to do that with the Jets.

“Right now, that’s how it’s looking,” the 38-year old McCown said Tuesday. “At this time of the year, I go through those conversations with my family, talk with them through that, pray through that. But where we’re at right now, I feel like I want to play.”

McCown, a 15-year veteran, set career highs in completions (267), touchdowns (18) and passing yards (2,926) in 2017 as the Jets finished 5-11. When the season ended, McCown expressed a desire to speak with his family, which stays in Texas, before making a final decision about his future.

With McCown wanting to return, and if the Jets re-sign him, it doesn’t mean they won’t select a quarterback in the first round of the draft. The Jets have the No. 6 overall pick and could use McCown as a bridge until that rookie is ready to take over long-term.

McCown expressed a desire to play in the West Coast offense again, and with the Jets expected to make Jeremy Bates the offensive coordinator in 2018, it should make things easier for everyone involved.

“I think there was just a bar we set for ourselves, and a standard back in April (during offseason workouts), of things we wanted to accomplish,” McCown said. “So we did some good things, we were pleased with that. But as much as maybe the expectations were from the outside, I think as players we would say we underachieved, and we could have been better.”

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com
