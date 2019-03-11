The Jets probably should start looking for a veteran backup for Sam Darnold.

Josh McCown hasn’t committed to playing football next season. The 39-year-old said he needs more time to decide whether he wants to return. The Jets can’t wait on McCown.

“While I still have a strong desire to continue playing, my family dynamics at this point are such that I would like to take more time before making the commitment to play in 2019," McCown said in a statement released by his agent. “I have spoken to the Jets to make them aware. I'm excited about spending time with my family as we process what's next."

McCown, who will turn 40 in July, spent the last two seasons with the Jets. He was the starting quarterback in 2017 and threw a career-high 18 touchdowns in 13 games. Last year, McCown served as a mentor for Darnold in his rookie season.

McCown started three games that Darnold missed with a foot injury and played in four overall last season. He threw one touchdown pass and four interceptions.

As of now, Davis Webb is the only other quarterback on the roster besides Darnold. The Jets likely will want a more proven player. Webb, a third-round pick of the Giants in 2017, has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game.

It’s possible the Jets could pursue Ryan Tannehill if the Dolphins cut him. Tannehill was Jets coach Adam Gase’s quarterback his three seasons in Miami.

Other quarterbacks who will hit free agency this week include Brock Osweiler (who also played for Gase), Tyrod Taylor, and Trevor Siemian.